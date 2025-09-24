Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $38.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 5.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $38,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
