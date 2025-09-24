Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $38.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 5.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $38,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.