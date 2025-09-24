Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

