Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.