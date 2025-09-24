Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

TIP stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.