Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 23,534 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of DFAC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
