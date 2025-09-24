KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

