Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 10th

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

