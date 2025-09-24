Kentucky Trust Co Reduces Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Kentucky Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.5% of Kentucky Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2%

DUK opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

