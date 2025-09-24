Kentucky Trust Co Has $4.46 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kentucky Trust Co cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Kentucky Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 814.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,264 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

