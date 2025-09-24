JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (MCDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2136 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a 26.7% increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCDS stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Free Report) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 8.47% of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (MCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap index. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US midcaps. MCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

