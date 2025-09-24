James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BX opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

