iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
