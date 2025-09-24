iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 785,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

SLV stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

