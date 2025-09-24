iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.32 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 46839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

