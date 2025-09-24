iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

