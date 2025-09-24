iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Holdings Boosted by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.