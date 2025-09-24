iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Holdings Boosted by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
