Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $122.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.