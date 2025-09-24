Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.30.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.