Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $447.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

