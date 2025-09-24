IMS Capital Management Takes $1.61 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $484.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of -406.80, a P/E/G ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,973 shares of company stock worth $39,121,937 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.21.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

