IMS Capital Management Invests $1.27 Million in CME Group Inc. $CME

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 7,676.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.