HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 108317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
HudBay Minerals Stock Performance
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,054,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,703 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 58,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
