Head to Head Survey: Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) versus Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Truxton and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00 Investar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Investar has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Truxton.

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Truxton pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.77% N/A N/A Investar 14.33% 8.84% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Investar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $78.37 million 2.94 $18.41 million $6.90 11.59 Investar $85.55 million 2.67 $20.25 million $2.24 10.39

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investar beats Truxton on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

