GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.84.

SPOT stock opened at $717.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $693.76 and its 200 day moving average is $656.13. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

