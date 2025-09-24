Graypoint LLC Acquires 3,884 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 107,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Friday Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

