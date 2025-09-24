Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.44 and last traded at $129.98, with a volume of 279144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

