GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GNNDY stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GN Store Nord has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $632.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

