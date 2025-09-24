General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Position Raised by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after acquiring an additional 431,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

