GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 511 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 914.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,354.35. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

