Friday Financial Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Friday Financial purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 240,274 shares worth $78,571,804. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

