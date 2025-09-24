Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.6%

DHR stock opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.97. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.