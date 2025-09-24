Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,188 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 64.2% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.9% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

