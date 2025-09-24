Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,593 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Centene by 83.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,045,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $493,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.