Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,408,000 after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $415,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

