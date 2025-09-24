Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

