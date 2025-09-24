Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 66,257 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $62,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

