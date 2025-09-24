Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.40. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

