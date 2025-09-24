EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $731,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FNDF stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

