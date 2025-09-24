Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,452.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,801.99. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,699. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

