Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Wolfstich Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,305 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,005,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,658,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,415,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

