Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Purchased by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 45.2% of Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

