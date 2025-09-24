Define Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Define Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Define Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Define Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

