Define Financial LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Define Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Define Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Define Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.