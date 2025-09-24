DA Davidson Upgrades AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) to “Strong-Buy”

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVPT. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -311.54 and a beta of 1.40. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang sold 2,068,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,841,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,534,584.13. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $31,468,972.86. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 15,220,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,506,360.28. This trade represents a 11.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,573,932 shares of company stock worth $84,912,156. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 93.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AvePoint by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

