Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Costamare Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $12.40 on Monday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.72 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Costamare by 21,575.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

