Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Costamare Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $12.40 on Monday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.72 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare
Costamare Company Profile
