Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by Kagan Cocozza Asset Management

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.7% of Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.