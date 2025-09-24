ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,343,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

