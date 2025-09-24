Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 120.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.81. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

