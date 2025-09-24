CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 730 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GEV opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.07 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.28.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

