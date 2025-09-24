CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 3,142 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.